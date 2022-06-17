Jim and I have recently noticed a change in the type of film productions about Native Americans and their significance in our continent’s history. Instead of the old, inexpensive form of “Western” in which the setting, attire and plot are erroneous, and the actors are white people with makeup, several movies and television series currently being produced are high-quality productions that are more realistic in their setting and story lines as well as the actors who portray First Peoples.
If you have Native American family history, plan to watch the new types of movies and television series with your loved ones. Then, contact the production companies and the Indigenous nations who are involved in the films. Tell the companies and nations how much their efforts are appreciated. Through the new approach, the productions help the world learn about the proud heritage and contributions of Indigenous peoples.
An example is a Netflex movie “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher,” which chronicles the true-life experiences of a Chickasaw named Montford Johnson, his wife Mary and their large family in the Chickasaw Nation in the Indian Territory (the area that is now Oklahoma) during the 1800s. The movie is distinctive in its approach to history because it provides a realistic perspective rarely shown before. Several actors are Native Americans.
Through the extraordinary movie, viewers glimpse the proud culture of Chickasaws and other First Americans who were relocated to that area by the federal government. The movie follows the life of the couple, their descendants, relatives and friends as they dealt with discrimination, the Civil War and other hardships of life on the prairie. Montford and Mary’s cattle ranch eventually included 35,000 acres.
A similar, extraordinary movie that is currently being produced is “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is based on a bestselling book written by David Grann. The movie is a true story about the murders of Osage women for their oil wealth in the 1920s. The film includes realistic scenes and clothing. The film also features numerous cast members who are Osage, and it features songs written and sung by citizens of the Osage Nation.
The compilation of details about your Native American history is only one aspect of helping your family and descendants learn about their proud heritage. Also encourage them to become active in programs offered by their Indigenous nation. Encourage them to learn their native language, to learn about the traditional way of life, to participate in powwows and festivals and to visit museums that have historical displays.
