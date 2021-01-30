What will you be doing on Feb. 25-27? If you haven’t registered for the RootsTech Conference, which will be held during that time, you still have time to do so. I have been lollygagging around and finally registered this week.
The event is the largest genealogy conference in the world. Although the event is normally held in interesting cities, this year (because of the pandemic) it will be free and online.
The event is provided by FamilySearch, which is supported by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Registration and further details are available at https://www.rootstech.org. Registration is easy. Enter your first and last name, country and email address. At the site, you can also subscribe to the online RootsTech Newsletter.
You do not need to have an account at RootsTech to register. To make some connections, however, a FamilySearch account will be needed. At the site, a free FamilySearch account can be created.
This year’s conference will have 200 sessions presented by people around the world. The sessions will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese and Cantonese. The only equipment necessary is a computer or mobile device. Most presentations will be recorded and will be available on demand 24 hours a day until the next conference in 2022. Researchers can thus enjoy them at a time that works best for each.
I hope you are able to enjoy some of the sessions. This is a wonderful way to spice up these dreary winter days. May you and your family have a happy, healthy new year.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
