When you are researching your family history and discover differences in details, how do you decide which is right?
The key is to be aware that there are two types of records — primary and secondary.
Primary sources are most reliable because they were recorded at or close to the time that the event happened, and they were recorded by someone who was involved in the event.
Examples of primary sources are military records, courthouse records (wills, deeds, birth records, marriage records, court records and death records), church records (baptisms, marriages and death), letters and ship passenger lists.
Fortunately, many secretary of state offices have digitized vital records and provide free, online access to them. Most county offices are also digitizing records.
Keep in mind that primary sources can have errors. Family records in the front of Bibles are an example. If they were written at the time of the event by someone who was there, the set is more reliable. If they were written several years later, they are less reliable.
Death certificates are primary records. Check the certificate, however, to see the source of the information. The details are more likely correct if a family member provided them. In the case of older people who died with no known relatives, the source may have been a neighbor, friend or person who owned the residence where the person lived.
Secondary sources were compiled after an event and were not recorded by a person who was present at the time of the event. Those types of sources have a higher chance of error. Consequently, they should be viewed as clues for further research.
Family history books are secondary sources. Inscriptions on gravestones are another example. The information was supplied by a person who possibly provided inaccurate details. Also, the person who inscribed the stone could have made an error. The possibility of an error is higher if the monument was placed on the grave many years after the person died.
Websites are secondary sources. Although www.findagrave.com is a tremendous source of information, researchers must remember that a person canvassed the cemetery and provided the data, and some details have been gleaned from other sources.
Be wary when you spot a secondary source that doesn’t seem right. This week I discovered a three-volume set of books written in the 1920s about the history of the Northeast. One of the books had an interview of a man I have been researching for several years.
As I read the article, I noticed many inaccurate details, so I decided to do an internet search of the author. About half of the sources included the words “hoax” and “forgeries.” The author researched areas and then claimed to have interviewed people who lived in those areas in the 1800s. Instead, he made up the interviews.
As you write your family history, include as many primary sources as possible, and document those sources so that others in the future can easily confirm the information that you compiled.
