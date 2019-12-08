Last week’s column had ideas for compiling a series of stories called “Lessons I’ve Learned From Life.” The stories, which are written for your descendants, will be a way for them to know you as a person. This column has several more ideas for your stories.
What jobs have you had through the years? Why did you take each job? What training or coursework were needed for each? Have there been special people who mentored you with any of the jobs? Have you mentored others? What skills or insights did you gain from each? What are your suggestions for descendants who are trying to decide on a career?
Have you ever been fired or laid off? How did you react? What steps did you take to get a new job? Do you regret leaving any of the jobs, and why? What advice do you have for a young descendant when meeting new people or starting a new job?
Did you ever discriminate against someone, or has anyone discriminated against you? Have others around you faced discrimination? How did this affect you? How did it affect them? What advice do you have for descendants who might face discrimination?
When loved ones have died, do you have any regrets for what you did or failed to do before any of the deaths? What is your advice for descendants when a family member becomes very ill?
Do you have a best friend? How has that person made a difference in your life? What is your advice for making and keeping friends?
Based on your experiences and the relationships of others that you have observed through the years, what suggestions do you have for a long, happy marriage and a loving family?
Have you served in the National Guard or other armed service? Tell about those years. What were your duties? What did you like and dislike about your military service? What were the most difficult times, and what were your proudest and happiest moments?
