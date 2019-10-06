October is Family History Month. Soon, the weather will be getting cooler, and leaves will be turning. It is a great time to take a family research trip. This region of the Ozarks has many places that can be visited on a day trip.
Visit a local library. Even though you may have previously done research there, new books and other resources are constantly being added. Go online to search the facility’s catalog to determine what materials will be helpful.
The library does not need to be a large one. A small library (located in the area where your ancestor lived) may have the unique resources that you need. Examples are the Joplin Public Library, Neosho Newton County Library, Grove Public Library, McDonald County Library, Cassville Library, Ottawa County Library; Crawford County Library, Pittsburg Public Library and The Library Center at Springfield.
Consider a trip to a college library. Remember to check the online catalog first so that you are not overwhelmed by the huge number of resources. Before the trip, prepare a list of materials to check. Examples are Duane G. Meyer Library at Missouri State University, Leonard H. Axe Library at Pittsburg State University, Longwell Museum at Crowder College, David W. Mullins Library at University of Arkansas, Lee Library at Crowder College, George A. Spiva Library at Missouri Southern State University, and John Brown University Library at Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Did your ancestors work in the lead and zinc mines or coal mines? Some museums are devoted to lead and zinc mines while others are about coal mines. Examples of museums with mining displays are Joplin Museum Complex, Granby Miners Museum, Galena Mining and Historical Museum, Historical Museum at Pittsburg, Kansas; Miners Hall Museum at Franklin, Kansas; and Big Brutus Museum at West Mineral, Kansas.
Did your ancestor live in the Baxter Springs, Kansas, area? Absolutely check exhibits at Baxter Springs Heritage Museum. If your ancestor worked on the railroad, visit the Heart of the Heartlands Railroad Museum at Carona, Kansas.
If your ancestors fought in the Civil War, plan to visit the Pea Ridge (Arkansas) National Military Park, Prairie Grove (Arkansas) Battlefield State Park, Fort Scott (Kansas) National Historic Site, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, or Headquarters House Museum at Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bushwhackers Museum at Nevada, Missouri, offers a view of bushwhackers rarely shown in museums.
Our area also has numerous other amazing museums and libraries. Email information on those that you would like me to mention in my next column.
My favorite series, “Finding Your Roots,” will start its sixth season at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the local PBS station. In the series, host Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps celebrities learn about their ancestors. Featured on the premiere episode are Angelica Huston, Mia Farrow and Isabella Rosselini.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.