When researching ancestors, include resources at the Library of Congress website at https://www.loc.gov. LOC was created in 1800 by John Adams and is located on Independence Avenue in the heart of our nation’s capital. Adjacent buildings include the Supreme Court Building, U.S. Capitol and the Copyright Office.
According to the website, the LOC is the world’s largest library and has 171 million items. Many of those items have been digitized and placed online.
Most genealogists are familiar with Chronicling America, an LOC project in which historic American newspapers have been digitized and are available free online. Among the many other collections that are especially useful in family history research are the Railroad Maps, 1878-1900 Collection, and maps in the Transportation and Communication Collection. The LOC site allows users to zoom in and out of the maps and to download and print them.
Did your ancestor work on a railroad or move from one area to another along a railroad or canal? The set of railroad maps shows where rail lines were located during specific years. An example is the 1873 railroad map that shows the location of railroad lines as well as waterways, canals, Indian reservations, state boundaries and towns. Rarely are all those types of details found in one map.
One of the most interesting early maps in the Transportation and Communication Collection is a map titled “1836 Map of Arkansas.” The map includes southern Missouri as well as Arkansas. After zooming into the Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri region, users will notice that Fayetteville is one of the few towns. Waterways at that time were Bull Creek, Cow Skin River, Flag Creek, Illinois River, Swan Creek and White River.
The free, digitized resources at LOC will add a new dimension to your search of ancestors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.