When researching ancestors, genealogists soon discover that the key to learning about a family’s history is to learn about neighbors and members of their church.
Sons and daughters frequently married into those families. Because of the intermarriages and the fact that families in pioneer communities often helped one another in times of need, communities were closely knit.
If a couple decided to emigrate to another area, they did not attempt the journey by themselves. Instead, parents, grandparents, relatives, neighbors, business associates and church families often migrated as a group.
Safety was in numbers. If they traveled alone and the father broke a leg or suffered a similar calamity, his wife and children would be left in a precarious situation.
Close-knit family groups who traveled together and helped one another are known as cluster families. When the set of families arrived at a new area, they often settled near one another, founded schools and churches, and continued to help one another.
Life has certainly changed. Close-knit communities in many areas are but an echo of the past. Because both parents often work outside the home and children are busy with many organized activities, families rarely know many neighbors. The jobs where they work and the church they attend may be in other locales. Parents, grandparents and relatives may live hundreds of miles away.
When coping with the current isolation, social distancing and the looming possibility of contracting COVID-19, each of us must reclaim a sense of community. Donate blood. Volunteer to help at food pantries to box food or deliver food to those in need.
Call to check on neighbors. Find out which are in need of help. Offer to pick up groceries for them when you pick up your own. (Leave groceries at their door.) Call regularly to say hello and share the latest news in the area.
Have a family meeting and plan a strategy to brighten the day for neighbors. Call each neighbor and give a thumbs up on your family’s planned outdoor visit. Walk to the home (staying at least 6-10 feet from the door) and present your entertainment. Wear bright clothes (maybe funny clothes), toot horns, play music, sing a song, do a coordinated dance, wave and throw kisses. Hold up signs with cheery messages.
We will get through this together.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
