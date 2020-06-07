The spice of family history research is adding details to bring an ancestor to life. Probate records, which have those types of details, are loose papers stored in a packet at a county courthouse or record center in the area where an ancestor died.
If not found in the expected county, check probate files of adjacent counties where the ancestor might have also owned land.
The terms intestate and testate are used in probate records. If a person left no valid will, he or she is said to die intestate. If a will was left, the term testate applies. In that case, a will is probably in the packet.
From probate records, a researcher can learn the date of a person’s death, date the will was entered in court records, names of witnesses, the intentions of the deceased and possibly the location of burial.
Occasionally, a probate packet lists land owned by the deceased in states that are quite a distance away. If so, the ancestor may have previously lived there.
Documents and letters in the packet frequently list the names, ages and addresses of the spouse, children, parents, brothers, sisters and grandchildren. In addition, the records may list names of daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and cousins.
When heirs were minors, guardians were sometimes appointed, and the estate was not settled until the children became adults. Those extended files reveal the married names of children, their addresses and the names of their spouses and children.
If the deceased owned land, probate records list the number of acres and legal description of each. Sometimes the records list types of crops grown on each and buildings on each.
Probate records may include promissory notes in which the ancestor loaned money. Promissory notes list the names of borrowers, date each loan was made, amount of each loan, amount repaid and percent interest on each loan. Loans to close relatives were often at a lower rate of interest.
Most probate records have been microfilmed or digitized. Call the courthouse or record center to ask about the location of probate files for the approximate year that an ancestor died.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
