In cemeteries, you will often notice gravestones shaped like a log. Some are horizontal, and some are upright. Many of the stones are on graves of people who owned life insurance with a company known as Woodmen of the World.
WOW was founded in 1890 by Joseph Root and is still active. The headquarters is at Omaha, Nebraska. It is a nonprofit, fraternal benefit society. Members own the company and elect board members who guide it.
The company has grown from 5,461 members in 1891 to 800,000 today. The founder decided to use a log to represent the company because it protects the financial security of a family in the same way a woodman cuts trees to help his family.
From 1890-1900, the society provided log gravestones free to members. From 1900-1930, a $100 rider to a life insurance policy provided a gravestone. The company no longer provides gravestones. The company expanded services from life insurance to include investments, bonds, real estate and mortgage loans.
Through the years, members have held dances, dinners and other events to promote civic responsibility and patriotism. The company has provided scholarships, held summer camps and given flags to schools. From 1909-1947, the society had a tuberculosis sanitarium in Colorado where 12,000 members received free care.
The most common WOW gravestone for adults was shaped like a log that was 5 feet tall. Gravestones for children were three stacked logs. Families often added structures and symbols.
Similar stones could be ordered through Sears, Roebuck & Co. and Montgomery Ward catalogs.
Women were not allowed to be members of WOW for many years. Auxiliary societies for women were Supreme Forest Woodmen Circle, founded in 1892, and Women of Woodcraft, founded in 1897. In 1917, Women of Woodcraft changed its name to Neighbors of Woodcraft. It merged with WOW in 2001.
