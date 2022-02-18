In honor of February’s designation as Black History Month, this column is about a book I learned about three years ago when Jim and I watched the movie “Green Book.” The movie is a true story about the experiences of an African American classical and jazz pianist who toured with a white guide in the Deep South in 1962. During that time period, businesses in several areas were still segregated.
In 1936, Victor Hugo Green, a postal worker in New York, solved some of the problems encountered by Black motorists by publishing a small booklet called “Green Book.” His book listed accommodations and other types of businesses that were safe and free of discrimination. The small guide, which cost 25 cents, had various titles through the years.
This week I discovered that many issues of “Green Book” have been digitized and are online for free use. One of the websites is digitalcollections.nypl.org. That website is sponsored by the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.
By 1947, several towns were included in the publication. The Joplin section listed a hotel called the Williams, located at 308 Pennsylvania Ave. The two “tourist homes” listed were that of Mrs. Lindsey at 1702 Pennsylvania Ave. and the home of Mrs. F. Echols located at 901 Missouri Ave. A “tourist home” in Carthage was that of Mrs. M. Webb on Fulton Street.
In that year, the listings were mostly larger towns and cities and included a variety of businesses. In addition to hotels and tourist homes, the listing for Jefferson City included restaurants, barbershops, beauty parlors, service stations, taverns, taxicabs and tailors. The section for Kansas City listed those places in addition to garages, drugstores, nightclubs and country clubs.
By 1966, the last year of publication, the book cost one dollar. Sections of the book were hotels, motels, tourist homes, camps, vacation resorts and eateries. That edition also included businesses useful to Black motorists in Canada, Africa, Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean. New categories that year were parade sites, caves and major baseball fields. Three other sections were civil rights, renowned Black leaders and tips for packing suitcases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.