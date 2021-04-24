Have you discovered during your family history research that some of your ancestors were from the Palatinate? Where is that region? Why did thousands of people from that area immigrate to North America through the centuries?
The territories included in the term Palatinate (Pfalz) vary, depending on the time frame and political boundaries of the Holy Roman Empire and Germany.
In the 1600s, the area consisted of many fragmented territories. By the 1700s, the territories had been reduced. By 1792, the Palatinate included 45 territories. The term is sometimes used as a general term to refer to German immigrants.
The religions of people who lived in the Palatinate areas varied, too. Some were Protestant, and some were Catholic. Mennonites, Quakers and Lutherans were also among the groups.
In the late 1600s, William Penn traveled to the Palatinate to get settlers for his new Pennsylvania colony. He visited Leyden, Harlem and Amsterdam. Some of the people he visited originally lived in the Netherlands but had moved south and were living along the Rhine.
In 1710, around 3,000 German “Palatines” arrived in New York on 10 ships and settled in the Hudson River Valley. Many established communities in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
One of the communities they founded was Germantown, Pennsylvania. My ancestors (Keysers, Umsteds and Pennypackers) were among the Palatine group who arrived in the 1700s. The families included Mennonites as well as Quakers and Lutherans.
All came to North America in search of religious freedom because they were persecuted for their religion where they were living along the Rhine. My ancestor Menno was one of many people in the Palatinate region who were burned at the stake for their religious beliefs.
The initial influx of German immigrants in the early 1700s was followed by other waves of people fleeing from the area.
A tremendous number of resources can be found online by entering the search terms: Palatinate emigrants, Palatine emigrants or Pennsylvania German emigrants.
A great site to check is cyndislist.com. When the site opens, do a search for Palatinate. The site links to dozens of other sites that will be helpful in researching emigrants from that region.
When Jim and I traveled to Pennsylvania a few years ago, we visited the Pennypacker Museum as well as the Germantown library, which had a tremendous number of amazing resources. Most public libraries have resources for German research. There are also Palatinate societies that are eager to help other German descendants.
