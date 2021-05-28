Why did our ancestors settle at specific towns? The answers can often be determined by learning about their methods of travel. When they traveled by waterways, they often settled near towns along the banks. If they followed overland routes, they usually settled at towns along those roads.
If your ancestors traveled west from Atlantic coastal areas in the early 1800s, they probably traveled with cluster families (related families) along the National Road, also known as the Cumberland Road or National Pike. Construction of the road started in 1811 at Cumberland, Maryland, located on the Potomac River. From Cumberland, the road passed through Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and continued to the Ohio River at Wheeling, West Virginia. That first phase was completed in 1818.
From West Virginia, the road was built through the Ohio towns of Zanesville, Columbus and Springfield. After entering Indiana, the road passed through Indianapolis and Terre Haute. In Illinois, the road extended from Effingham to Vandalia, an early capitol of that state.
Although Congress intended to extend the road farther west, the federal government ran out of funds because of an economic depression. Consequently, construction stopped at Vandalia in 1837. The completed road was 621 miles. Much of the highway today is known as U.S. Route 40.
In preparation for the road, men were hired to clear a path that was 66 feet wide. Because the early road was quite rough and often muddy and impassable, repairs were frequently needed. Each state along the route was expected to maintain its section. To pay for repairs, the states built tollgates and tollhouses. At sites where the road crossed a waterway, a bridge was built, and a family lived in a nearby home. The family was responsible for maintenance of the bridge. To pay for the maintenance, a fee was charged for those who crossed the bridge.
In 1823, a new type of road surface was used in our country. As the superiority and popularity of that type of surface grew, it was used on the National Road. The macadam surface was invented by John McAdam. The process used 18 inches of crushed, compacted stone on the 20-foot-wide road. The surface tapered down to 12 inches at the edges. Because of the stone surface and tapered edges, water drained into ditches on the sides. Roads with a macadam surface required less repair and lasted longer.
Because our ancestors needed a place to eat, taverns sprang up along the pike. Dozens of towns developed near toll houses and taverns. Because of accidents, poor health and deaths, some families stopped to settle near the road, while the rest of their family cluster continued farther west. Some families chose to stop along the way and settle because they liked the area and the people who lived there.
