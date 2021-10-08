Perhaps you remember the “good, old days” of family history research. Two favorite sources of information were transparent films called microfilm and microfiche. Microfilms are on reels, and microfiches are flat sheets. A microfilm roll could store 2,500 images, and a microfiche sheet could store 98 letter-sized pages. We researchers excitedly spent hundreds of hours searching those records.
Their use was not fast or easy. First, a researcher needed to learn specific details about the date, location and source of the early record and then determine which roll of microfilm or microfiche to order at a public library or Family History Center (located at a church supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — LDS). The rolls or sheets arrived a week or two later and could only be used for a few days at the library before they had to be returned.
After the microfilm or microfiches arrived, they were viewed on a special machine in a darkened room at the library that ordered them. The machine had a light that illuminated the film, and it had a lens that magnified the image. It also had knobs that could be used to maneuver the film forward or backward as we searched for records. The machine could also be used to copy the records that we found. Sometimes, we had problems with the machinery and needed to contact the librarian for help. After a few hours of searching the records and maneuvering the knobs, our eyes crossed and we stumbled our way back into the light of day. We also paid the librarian for the copies.
In 1998, Family Search (a nonprofit organization operated by LDS) began the slow process of scanning LDS family history records that were on microfilm. Specialists estimated that the task would take about 50 years. Scanning programs and equipment have thankfully since improved, and the digitization process was done more quickly. In 2017, the Family History Centers ended their use of microfilm so that LDS could start a massive project of digitizing the rolls at a faster rate.
A few days ago, LDS announced that all of the 2.4 million microfilm rolls have been digitized. The rolls include records in 100 languages from 200 countries. Through the digitized records, researchers have family history information about 11.5 billion people. The indexed, digitized records can be searched online for free at FamilySearch.org, although a user must first establish a free account at the website.
The next project for Family Search is to digitize the 335,000 microfiche records of family history that are in the LDS archives.
