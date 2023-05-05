When visiting the graves of loved ones this Memorial Day, notice the grave markers. Much can be learned by their shape and the inscriptions that are on them.
If your ancestor served in the military, the marker might be marble or bronze. Marble gravestones of Union soldiers have rounded tops, while those of Confederate soldiers are pointed at the top. Not only do military markers have the soldier’s name, they often have the soldier's rank, company and regiment.
If the ancestor died during military service, the grave is sometimes located at a different cemetery than the place where other family members are buried. Before the Civil War, soldiers who died during active duty were usually buried at or near the battlefield, hospital or military post where the death occurred. In some instances, the soldier’s family transported the body to a cemetery where the family lived.
Around 620,000 soldiers died during the Civil War. Because of the large number of deaths, burials by the retreating, defeated troops were difficult to perform.
Even though soldiers sometimes wrote their names on paper or scratched their names on objects in their pockets, many soldiers died without any identification. Sometimes the bodies of soldiers were left on the battlefield and not buried until a few years later.
That happened in 1861 at the Wilson’s Creek Battlefield near Springfield. The bodies of many Union soldiers were hastily buried in sinkholes, while others were left on the battlefield.
In 1861, Union commanders were ordered to be responsible for burials and marking graves. Commanders were also required to have a system of marking the burials.
In 1862, our government established 14 national cemeteries. One of those was the Fort Scott National Cemetery at Fort Scott, Kansas.
Additional national cemeteries were established in 1867. One was the Springfield National Cemetery at Springfield, Missouri. Many graves are of soldiers killed during the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. Of those burials, 832 are known interments, and 689 were never identified.
The Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at St. Louis is one of the largest. The first burial there was around 1826. The remains of more than 10,000 soldiers from other cemeteries were moved to the 10-acre site.
Another example is the Fayetteville National Cemetery at Fayetteville, Arkansas. Those graves are arranged in a circular pattern. Both Union and Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Pea Ridge and the Battle of Prairie Grove are buried there. Similar to other national cemeteries, many graves are not identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.