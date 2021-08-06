Much can be learned about ancestors by researching their journeys. Where did they live before they moved, why did they move and why did they choose the new area where they settled? What other families were in their cluster group, what route did they take and why did they choose that route?
Did your ancestors arrive in the Midwest in the 1830s or 1840s? If so, they were probably Native Americans whose tribe was relocated west of the Mississippi River as a result of the Indian Removal Act passed in 1830. The route varied depending on the tribe, the area where the tribe was living, and the year of relocation.
Some tribes were relocated peacefully, while others were relocated forcefully by the government. The long journeys were traumatic for all, and many died along the way. The Potawatomi Nation refers to their relocation trip as the Trail of Death. The Cherokee Nation calls their relocation trip the Trail of Tears.
If your ancestors were Choctaws, Creeks or Seminoles, they took an overland trip that went through southern Alabama and southern Arkansas. Their journey ended in Oklahoma.
For Cherokees, the relocation journey followed one of three main routes. The Northern Route passed through Nashville, Tennessee and then Hopkinsville, Kentucky. After traveling farther west through the Cape Girardeau and Springfield areas, the group headed south to Fayetteville and turned west to Tahlequah. Those who took Benge’s Route travelled from Alabama north through Tennessee into Missouri. After reaching the Cape Girardeau area, they turned southwest through Arkansas and went through Fayetteville on the way to Tahlequah. Those taking the Water Route travelled along the Tennessee River through Alabama, then north through Tennessee and Illinois, where the boats turned south along the Mississippi River. After reaching the Arkansas River, they followed it west to Fort Gibson.
Tribes of the Northeast also varied in the year they were removed as well as the routes they followed as they relocated west to the Indian Territory of what is now Oklahoma or the Indian Territory of what is now Kansas. Among those nations are the Wyandottes, Seneca-Cayugas, Ottawas, Miamis, Potawatomis, Delawares, Shawnees and Peoria (Kaskaskia, Peoria, Piankeshaw and Wea). The journey for some of the tribes included steamboats for part of the trip as well as an overland trail.
In recent years, many tribes, such as the Wyandottes, are connecting young members with their history and traditions by taking them on the route their ancestors followed and by visiting the areas where ancestors once lived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.