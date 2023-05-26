Memorial Day weekend marks a new year for many museums. At that time, hours are expanded, and new displays and updated facilities are revealed. Although smaller museums are often limited on hours, most are open by appointment at other times.
At the museums, you will discover information and photos that are helpful in your family search. Since the history of families in adjacent counties are intermingled, plan to also visit museums in adjacent counties.
The McDonald County Historical Museum is located in the old courthouse on the square at Pineville. Each Saturday between now and the first weekend of December, the museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Barry County Museum, located at 15858 State Highway 76 at Cassville, is another extraordinary museum. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
If your ancestors worked in the lead and zinc mines, plan to visit the Joplin History & Mineral Museum complex at 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. The Dorothea B. Hoover Historical Museum part of the complex has excellent displays about the history of the town.
The Everett J. Ritchie Tri-State Mineral Museum at the complex will blow your mind. The mineral and fossil displays are on the quality level of those at the Smithsonian. The complex has maps of regional mine fields, and it has displays that explain the technology used by lead and zinc miners in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
The Granby Miners Museum at 218 N. Main St. in Granby has excellent displays about local history and lead and zinc mining. Plan to visit during the Old Mining Town Days that will be held this year on June 3-4.
If your ancestors worked in the coal mines, plan to spend a day at Pittsburg, Kansas. Visit the Crawford County Historical Museum at 651 U.S. Highway 69 and mosey down to the nearby Miners Memorial. Both are exceptional.
If your ancestors worked on trains in the Four-State Area, plan to visit the Heart of the Heartlands Train Museum at 6769 N. W. 20th St. at Scammon, Kansas. The museum, equipment, trains, and depots are extraordinary.
Did your ancestors live in Newton County? Visit the Newton County Historical Museum at 121 N. Washington St. in Neosho. While there, stop by the beautiful Big Spring Park and Neosho National Fish Hatchery Visitor Center.
The Galena Mining & Historical Museum at Galena, Kansas, has displays and artifacts related mining in Southeast Kansas. The museum is housed in the old Missouri-Kansas-Texas train depot at 319 W. Seventh St.
From Galena, travel south to the Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum at 740 East Ave. in Baxter Springs. Learn about early families, the old Military Road, Civil War in that area, and the town’s history as a hub for cattle herds.
