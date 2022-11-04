November is Native American Heritage Month. Native Americans who are researching their ancestry, which is connected to the history of their Indigenous nation, need to be aware of the work of Charles J. Kappler, an extraordinary man who lived between 1868 and 1946. He earned a law degree and assisted Sen. William Stewart, chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. Kappler served as clerk of that committee.
As Kappler assisted the committee, he became interested in treaties, laws and executive orders that pertained to Native American nations. In 1905, he left his work with the Senate and opened his own law office. Over the following years, he represented several Indian nations in the Court of Claims and the Supreme Court. In 1931, he was adopted by the Crow Nation.
From 1903 through 1941, Kappler compiled and edited seven volumes of books titled “Indian Affairs: Laws and Treaties.” Volume II includes treaties made between Indigenous nations and the U.S. government between 1778-1883. Because the volume was published by the U.S. Government Printing Office in 1904, the compilation is now in public domain.
Volume II has been digitized and can be searched free of charge at the Oklahoma State University website at https://library.okstate.edu. When the site opens, scroll down and click on “Digital Collections.” Next, enter “Kappler” in the search box. The site then lists the database for “Indian Affairs. Laws and Treaties. Vol. II (Treaties).” Click on “View Collection.” The treaties can be searched by year as well as the name of the Indigenous nation and the location. The names of tribal leaders who signed each treaty are listed at the end of each treaty.
The treaties provide many details that will be helpful in learning about Native American ancestry. For example, if you are Delaware, where did they live in the Northwest Territory? Where did they live prior to that territory?
In what year did your ancestors move from the Northwest Territory to the Indian Territory of what is now Kansas? Where was that land located? If they lived in Missouri in the 1800s, where did they live? When did they leave the Northwest Territory to live in Missouri, and when did they move again to the Indian Territory of what is now Kansas? Why was the Delaware Reserve located near the Missouri and Kaw rivers? What time of year did they move, and what hardships did they encounter? What was their form of transportation when they moved? What did the U.S. government promise in the treaty, and did it follow through on its promises? Why did the Delaware Nation decide to sell part of its land to the Wyandotte Nation?
When and why did the Delaware Nation move to the Indian Territory of what is now Oklahoma? Where was the new tribal home located? What treaty was involved? How was that treaty connected to the Seneca-Cayuga Nation? What Indigenous nations were neighbors in the new land? Did Delawares know those nations when living in the Northwest Territory? Were they longtime friends?
