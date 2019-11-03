A new program called MyHeritage Library Edition is a tremendous resource. The program, which is offered free of charge at FamilySearch History Centers and affiliated libraries, has been developed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
According to the official website for the program, the databases of MyHeritage Library Edition include more than 9 billion historical documents that have more than 10 billion names. Through the program, users have access to 2 billion family tree profiles, 25 million pages of historical newspapers published back to 1803, 100 million tombstone inscriptions and photos worldwide, U.S. and UK censuses, wills and probate records, government land and court records, directories, passenger lists and naturalization lists.
MyHeritage Library Edition can be accessed at 4,700 family history centers in 134 countries. To learn the locations, check the website at https://familysearch.org/locations/centerlocator?. When the website opens, the screen displays a map that shows the locations.
At first glance, the map only shows a few facilities in the Midwest. After clicking on the map, however, the map enlarges to show more locations. I discovered when I clicked on larger towns (such as Springfield), the map sometimes displays additional facilities. To zoom in and out of the map, use the minus and plus symbols located in the map’s top right corner. Place the pointer on the map to move around the areas.
After clicking on the green symbol for a specific facility, the website provides the name of the facility and lists its address, hours of operation and phone number. A few facilities do not list a phone number, and a few note that the program can only be used by appointment.
MyHeritage Library Edition is available at several places in the Four-State Area. The Aurora FHC is at 16922 Hwy 39 (417-678-4399), Nevada FHC is at 1101 North Olive St. (417-667-2781), Stockton FHC is at 1433 South St. (417-276-7030), and Joplin FHC is at 2107 S. Indiana. Springfield’s two FHCs are at 4450 S. Farm Rd. 141 (417-889-2835) and 1357 S. Ingram Mill (417-887-8229).
The program is also available at the Greene County Library at 4653 S. Campbell (417-882-0714). Other libraries are Dade County Library at 209 S. Main in Greenfield (417-637-5334) and Nevada Public Library at 212 W. Walnut St. (417-448-2770). A Kansas facility is Old Fort Genealogical Society of Southeastern Kansas, located at Memorial Hall at Fort Scott (620-223-0838).
A nearby Oklahoma FHC is at 1104 Lee St. in Grove. Two nearby FHCs in Arkansas are at 1101 Northeast McCollum Dr. (479-254-1015) in Bentonville and at 6738 Lynch’s Prairie Ct. in Springdale.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer atfrankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
