Do your 2023 resolutions include genealogy? If so, January is the ideal time to start a new approach. Identify your passions and incorporate them when researching, developing skills, and meeting others with similar interests.
The following questions will help identify your passions:
• What is your favorite time of day? Plan to do research during that time period.
• What is your favorite part of your home? Set up a lamp and research table in that area.
• What are your favorite colors? Love yellow? Place a yellow cap or yellow scarf on the table to wear when you read genealogy books or use the internet. Paint the table your favorite color.
• Is there a specific place at the library where you like to sit? Wear your favorite colored scarf or hat when you do research at that place.
• Do you prefer to interview people via phone calls, letters or emails? Develop a list of relatives you have not interviewed, contact them and use your preferred method of interview.
• Do you most enjoy courthouse trips when there is less traffic? Plan short trips, go after the morning traffic and leave before the heavy traffic of the afternoon. Are you most comfortable when on a trip with others? Invite a relative or friend to go with you.
• Have you compiled a large amount of research and are eager to share your work? If you need help, ask a relative or friend.
• Do you have photographs that you want scanned and shared, but you don’t have access to a scanner? Contact the staff at your local library. They might be able to assist you or provide the name of someone who can help.
• Do you have family stories that you are eager to share, but you need help? Find a relative or friend to record them. Would you prefer to have a video of you telling the stories? Make a list of family stories that you want to share.
• Are you most comfortable doing research in the privacy of your home? If you are a person who enjoys being around others with similar interests, plan on attending genealogy conferences, workshops or other presentations. Check with your local library, genealogy society or museum and offer to volunteer a few hours each month with genealogy and local history. During that time, you will meet many people with similar interests.
If you love to take genealogy trips, begin preparations. Plan a route that includes several areas where ancestors lived. How many miles will you drive, and what will the gas cost? How many nights will you stay at motels, and what will they cost? What is your budget for food? Will you want a relative or friend to accompany you?
