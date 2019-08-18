Newspapers are a great resource for genealogy research. Although they are not primary resources, they provide clues for further research. From newspapers, researchers can learn about weddings, engagements, birthdays, estate sales, probate announcements, the names of people who moved from an area but had old letters waiting for them at the post office, residents who owed back taxes and locations where settlers lived.
A researcher can also learn about local communities and towns, epidemics, droughts, floods, businesses, schools, reunions and churches.
From newspaper obituaries, researchers can learn the names of spouses, children, brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, nieces and nephews. They can also learn the location where each lived. Other details in obituaries are the name of the church that the person attended and the site of burial.
No online site provides access to all newspapers published in the United States. To find a specific newspaper, researchers need to check various sites. One of the best is chroniclingamerica.loc.gov. The web site of the National Digital Newspaper Program is sponsored by the Library of Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities. The site provides free access to many digitized, searchable newspapers published in the U.S. between 1789 and 1922.
Elephind is a free search engine that not only links to the Chronicling American site, it also links to numerous other newspaper collections. Currently, it links to 3,774 newspaper titles and 3,645,453 issues. The site is located at https://elephind.com.
When the site opens, click on “List of Titles” to learn the names of the newspapers. The list is arranged alphabetically. The oldest newspaper in the collection was published on Sept. 29, 1787. The site allows users to search by name or subject.
More newspaper links are continually being added to Elephind. The site invites users to add their name to the mailing list. As additional newspaper collections are added, users will be notified. One of the latest to be added is the Catholic News Archives, which has 430,631 newspaper pages.
The site does not link to NewspaperArchive, newspapers.com or Genealogy Bank. Those sites also need to be checked. Many states have “Memory” projects that include free access to online digital newspapers. Google also has a directory of free newspaper collections.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.