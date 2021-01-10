Have you used newspapers in your search of family history? Several sites provide access to digitized historic newspapers. Some of those websites are free, and some charge a fee.
The Chronicling America website, located at chroniclingamerica.loc.gov, provides free access to 3,363 newspapers that were published between 1777-1963 in U.S. states and territories. At the site, researchers can learn about old newspapers, their place of publication, years of publication and name changes.
The National Digital Newspaper Project that produces the digitization is sponsored by the National Endowment of the Arts and Library of Congress.
Each year, funding is awarded to institutions (historical societies, universities, libraries and archives) that have access to microfilm copies of newspapers and have the technical ability to achieve the digitization.
After receiving an award, each institution digitizes 100,000 pages. The following institutions have digitized several newspapers in the Four-State Area. The State Historical Society of Missouri digitized issues in 2008, 2009 and 2012; Kansas State Historical Society digitized in 2009, 2011 and 2013; Oklahoma State Historical Society digitized in 2009, 2011 and 2013; and Arkansas Archives digitized in 2017 and 2019.
Searches at the site can be narrowed by entering a location, time range and keyword. The keyword could be a surname or the name of a town, community, church, hospital, cemetery, school, business, organization, mountain, prairie, forest, waterway or road.
Searches can also be done for details about developments, such as a new road, canal or railroad. A person could also search for events that traumatized the area, such as murders, hangings, earthquakes, epidemics, floods, droughts or fires. Articles about engagements, births, marriages and deaths have many helpful details.
Because not all historic newspapers are at the site, plan to also check other newspaper databases. Contact the current newspapers in the area you are researching. Sometimes they have digitized copies of early issues.
