When researching family history, don’t forget to search old newspapers.
One of the best websites to check is Chronicling America. The site is sponsored by the National Endowment for Humanities and the Library of Congress, with help from hundreds of institutions.
The website has a database of digitized, historic newspapers, some dating back to 1777. A search box allows users to enter keywords. The site then lists newspapers with that type of information. A digitized image of each newspaper can be read.
Because February is Black History Month, this column is about newspapers that will be helpful to researchers of Black ancestry. The Joplin Globe is among the oldest in Southwest Missouri, having started in 1896. Some of the other early newspapers are Carthage Press started in 1884, Neosho Times in 1869, Pineville Herald in 1883, Carl Junction Standard in 1898 and Granby Miner in 1873.
Emancipation Day is a significant event for African Americans. One of the earliest mentions of the event is in the Baxter Springs Daily Reunion News on Aug. 22, 1891. In that issue, the publisher, John M. Cooper, stated that the Emancipation Day celebration in Joplin would include a grand street parade, free barbecue and all sorts of amusements. Professor E.M. Woods of the Southern Argus would deliver an address.
In addition to checking newspapers that were published by white owners, learn about newspapers published by Black owners because those newspapers often include additional details about marriages, deaths, businesses, schools, births and celebrations as well as horrific events that affected Black residents.
The Kansas City Sun was published in Kansas City, Kansas, between 1908-1924 for African Americans in that town, as well as other areas in the Midwest. A section of each issue was devoted to news from Joplin.
The Sept. 11 issue of 1915 announced a four-day Emancipation Day celebration planned at Lakeside Park, a large, popular park once located along Center Creek between Carterville and Carthage. A baseball game was played between the Night Owls and the Oswego Blues.
The program included a reading of Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation, a performance by an overture orchestra, a piano recital by May White and a vocal solo by Florence Gee. Hugh McIndoe, mayor of Joplin; F.L. Yae, secretary of Commercial Club; and Frank Lee, a member of Missouri Legislature, gave speeches. The Rev. De Boe also addressed the gathering. J.E. Jones’ speech was “Fifty Years of Freedom.”
Other entertainment included Roy Smith Comedy Co. that opened at 7:30 and 1:30 each day. Those in attendance could learn the latest dance steps from Joplin champion, Geo. Edwards. He taught sessions every afternoon and evening.
A large tent was erected at the site, and a cake walk held. Those in attendance had the opportunity to ride the local railway to excursion points in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.
