Research of ancestors is not quick or easy. As genealogists search for clues and documentation, they often discover resources that are enormously helpful. As additional ancestors are discovered over a period of years, the researchers again refer to the same resources a number of times.
A resource that has been tremendously helpful in my research of early ancestors in Missouri is “Opening the Ozarks, 1835-1839,” a four-volume set of books published by American Society of Genealogists in 2005. The genealogist from Springfield, Missouri, who spent over 16 years compiling the data was Marsha Hoffman Rising. Her death occurred in 2010.
Rising, along with volunteer genealogists, started with records of the first 1,000 people who recorded land in Southwest Missouri, starting in June 1835, when the regional land office at Springfield opened. The land office records include purchaser’s name, legal description of the land, amount of land and date of purchase. The Bureau of Land Management, which is now in charge of the land office records, has placed them online at the BLM website at glorecords.blm.gov. The land records are also at the website of the Missouri secretary of state at www.sos.mo.gov. Both sites are searchable and free of charge.
Rising and the other genealogists added further details about the earliest settlers in Southwest Missouri. Those details were gleaned from primary records in over 700 counties in states related to the families. Among those states are Kansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Illinois, Georgia, South Carolina, Oregon, California and Texas.
Surnames in the volumes are organized alphabetically into A-F, G-M, N-S and T-Y. An index to the 10,000 entries is included with the volumes. Some details to be learned from Rising’s books are profession, birthdate and place, death date and place, marriage date and place, divorce date and place, migration trail, pension, military service, church membership, and place of burial. Entries also include names of children, dates of each birth and places of each birth.
Unfortunately, Rising’s volumes are now considered rare books. When I checked Google Books, I discovered that few archives have copies. According to the website of The Library Place at 4653 S. Campbell St. in Springfield, that institution has a set in its Special Collections. Call 417-882-0714 for further information.
The Ozarks Genealogical Society at 534 W. Catalpa St. in Springfield has Rising’s research files used in compiling the volumes. The society's library on Catalpa is open 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It is also open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, but it is closed on all holidays and holiday weekends. For more information, call 417-831-2773.
Although Rising's volumes are considered rare, the Google Book site lists some large libraries that lend them through the interlibrary loan system. Check with your local librarian to see if an interlibrary loan is possible.
