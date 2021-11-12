November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize and honor the contributions, cultures and traditions of America’s tribal people. Every aspect of our daily lives is affected by Indigenous peoples.
The influence can be seen in the names of towns, streets, waterways, counties and states. Oklahoma is a Choctaw word made by combining okla (people) and humma (red). Missouri is named after a tribe of Sioux Indians called the Missouris. Arkansas is named after Quapaw Indians, who were sometimes known as Akansa.
Several towns have similar origins. Neosho’s name is an Osage term that means “clear, abundant water.” Seneca was named for the Seneca Tribe (now known as the Seneca/Cayuga Nation). Sarcoxie was named in honor of Delaware Chief Sarcoxie. The towns of Seneca and Southwest City have streets named after tribes in the region.
As you are travel along area roads, you may see Indian mounds built above the banks of waterways. Some date back over 2,000 years. In recent years, many of them have been bulldozed or plowed, so they are not as numerous as they were in the 1800s. A well-known ceremonial mound is near Pineville.
What will you eat today? You can thank Native tribes if you are having corn, tomatoes, peanuts, pumpkins, melons, sunflowers, wild rice, cranberries, turkey or jerky. Even our conversations are chock-full of words that originated with Native Americans. A few examples are chipmunk, barbecue, caribou, woodchuck, skunk and moccasin.
Before statehood, Oklahoma was known as the Indian Nation, as was Kansas. As expected, those states have scores of sites that show the impact of tribes. Towns such as Wyandotte, Miami, Cayuga and Quapaw are named after tribes. The town of Tecumseh (named after the famous Shawnee leader) is one of many towns named after tribal leaders.
Two world-famous artists are Margaret Roach Wheeler (a Chickasaw/Choctaw weaver and fashion designer) and Richard Zane Smith (a Wyandotte sculptor). Jerry Elliot High Eagle, an Osage/Cherokee from Oklahoma, worked at NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston for 40 years as an aerospace physicist. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Among his many other honors was playing the Indian flute with the National Symphony Orchestra at Kennedy Center. He now has a company that works with cancer and blood-related diseases.
