Part of the fun of genealogy research is adding information that makes the daily life of ancestors come alive. Examples are details about their home, the businesses where they worked, their neighborhood and their local schools, churches, grocery stores and cemeteries. Where is that type of information found? Sanborn fire maps are a great source of those details and many others.
A civil engineer named D.A. Sanborn began drawing fire maps in the 1870s. The Continental Insurance Company started the Sanborn Map Publishing Company in the 1880s. That company later became the Sanborn Perris Map Co. By 1908 the name of the business was shortened to Sanborn Map Co.
The company published more than 700,000 fire maps of more than 12,000 towns and cities in the United States. A few were drawn of towns and cities in Canada. Fire maps were only drawn of towns with populations of 2,000 or more. Periodically, new maps were drawn of each town. In large cities, a separate map was drawn of each region. The maps were used by insurance companies.
Sanborn maps included the outline of buildings (homes, warehouses, commercial, manufacturing, public, utility and transportation) that showed the size, height, width and shape. Buildings were shown in different colors, depending on the building materials used. Yellow buildings were built of wood, while red ones were of brick, blue ones were stone, grey were iron and brown were adobe. An X meant the building had a shingle roof, a circle indicated that it had a slate or tin roof, and a solid circle denoted that the roof was composite.
Through symbols on the maps, one can learn the location of a garage, as well as elevators, fire escapes, fire alarm boxes, windows, doors, fire walls, and sprinklers. The width of sidewalks, the location of water hydrants, and the names of nearby streets can also be found. One can also learn the number of floors and the type of lighting and heat that were used. Each map had a key that explained symbols that were used. By studying the maps, the location of nearby churches, schools, grocery stores, businesses and cemeteries can be found.
To use a fire map, a researcher first needs to know the address of the home or other building. Addresses can be learned by studying census records and deeds. After the address is known, check current maps to find the current location of the address. That step will help determine which region of the city to check when going through old fire maps.
Fortunately, the Library of Congress has an ongoing project to digitize Sanborn fire maps and place them online. More than 35,000 fire maps are now at the LC website. In addition to the maps, the website provides charts that explain the symbols and colors used.
At this time, the LC website provides free access to 1,155 maps of Missouri towns, 1,193 maps of Oklahoma towns, 573 maps of Arkansas towns and 967 maps of Kansas towns.
