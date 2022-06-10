When researching your family history, are you sometimes perplexed by questions that at first glance don’t seem to be related to family history at all. For example, have you wondered why your ancestors settled at unique sites, such as Klamath Falls, Oregon; Effingham, Illinois; or Newtonia, Missouri? The answer is often found by studying maps of old trails, such as the Oregon Trail, Mormon Trail, Old National Trail, Santa Fe Trail, Old Ozark Trail or California Trail.
Be prepared that old trail maps can be vague and confusing. Current roads often follow different routes, and waterways have shifted or been dammed. Early maps can also be misleading because they show trails as straight lines between towns. Actually, early trails meandered along the ridges and valleys and crossed rivers and streams at fords. After floods, the route changed. Thus, early trails were corridors with numerous side trails that were also followed, depending on the group, the time of year and the weather.
Consequently, early maps need to be compared with current maps to establish the current location of a site. For example, at various times in the 1800s, maps list waterways in Northeast Oklahoma as Cowskin River, Elk River, Grand River and Neosho River. If your ancestors lived in that area, you will need to compare old maps with current ones that show Grand Lake and its tributaries.
Another problem with early maps is that they often leave out towns. Some towns that are large today did not exist or were insignificant at the time a map was drawn, or they had a different name, or they have since incorporated with other towns. An example is West Port, Missouri, the forerunner of Kansas City, Missouri. West Port was originally a trading post about four miles from a rocky ledge along the Missouri River where passengers on steamboats disembarked before traveling farther west.
Have you discovered ancestors who settled at Council Grove or Dodge City, Kansas, or Santa Fe, New Mexico? The reason they settled in one of those towns could be that they traveled along the Santa Fe Trail, a famous trade and immigration route that was also used by some miners heading to the California gold mines. After the trail reached Santa Fe, it connected with the Camino Real, a trade road that went to Mexico City and Chihuahua. At Santa Fe, the trail also connected with the Old Spanish Trail that led to Los Angeles.
By adding details from old maps to your family history, you will help your descendants understand their ancestors and their lives.
