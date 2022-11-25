When researching family history, genealogists often discover the names of streams, mountains, schools, hollows and roads that are not on current maps.
A database that is immensely helpful in locating such places is Geographic Names Information System. GNIS was developed by the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.
The GNIS database includes more than 2 million geographic names of schools, lakes, cemeteries, valleys, ridges and towns in the United States. The maps, which are revised every 6-12 months, include latitude, longitude and elevation.
The database is found at http://geonames.usgs.gov. When the website opened, I entered Missouri for the state. For the county, I entered McDonald because that was where I grew up and where many of my relatives lived. Next, I scrolled through the regions of the county, and I picked Powell (which is close to where I grew up).
A map showing the Powell region then appeared on the screen. I placed the pointer on the map used the + and — icons to explore the area north of Powell where our farm was located.
I began to see familiar names from my childhood. The unique names include: Mikes Creek (has the coldest spring-fed swimming holes you will ever encounter), Big Sugar Creek (has many picturesque swimming holes), Bee Bluff, Bailey Lane (my friend Pat lived there), Carlin Ridge (where I grew up), Lime Kiln Hollow, Stillhouse Hollow (part of our farm), Carnell Road (my sisters and I walked along this road to meet the bookmobile at the old Success schoolhouse), and Thomas Hollow (where my German maternal grandfather lived).
I discovered that the highest elevations on our farm were around 1,280 feet. Many of the sites along Highway 76 are higher at around 1,320 feet. Most sites along Big Sugar Creek are around 960 feet.
As I explored the map further, I found Rocky Comfort where I attended school. Following Indian Creek and Highway 76 west, I encountered several other familiar places: Elkhorn Creek, Waters Road (where a sister lived), Union Cemetery (where many members of my family are buried), the site along Highway 76 where my brother lived, and Adkins Road (where a sister lived).
Fortunately, the GNIS maps can be downloaded for free and printed. If family-related sites are not on the maps, you can always add them. Include this type of map in your family history. It will be treasured by family for generations to come.
