Several months ago, I learned about HathiTrust.org, a site launched by Indiana University and the University of Illinois with the support of 12 universities in 2008. The result of the collaboration is the HathiTrust Digital Archives that provide online access to millions of titles of digitized works from 50 libraries. Additional digitized works are added daily.
Examples of some of the well-known, participating libraries are: Harvard University, Boston College, Princeton University, New York Public Library, Columbia University, Minnesota University, Duke University, Minnesota University and Library of Congress. The repository is administered by the University of Michigan.
Works that are in public domain can be viewed fully at the site. Items held in copyright are searchable but cannot be viewed fully. Through the site, researchers have access to millions of books, some of which are unique or rare. Examples of those items are out of print works, items that are brittle and items that have some content missing.
Contact area university and college libraries to learn which institutions provide free access to the HathiTrust Archives. One example of a local university that offers access is Missouri Southern State University. If your research has revealed a journal, diary or similar book that you haven’t found through other sources, HathiTrust may have it. In addition to that service, MSSU library users have access to a program called Heritage Quest. Through that program, users can search Freedman Bank Records, PERSI Archives of magazine and journal articles, census records and Revolutionary War Pension Records.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer atfrankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
