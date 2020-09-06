Why did your ancestors raise the children of relatives? Why did they suddenly move to another area? Why did their children abruptly disappear from records? The answer may be that a deadly disease swept through the area.
Among the deadliest diseases to ravage the world are yellow fever, typhoid fever, bubonic plague, viral hemorrhagic fever, different types of flu, AIDS and cholera.
Smallpox, one of the deadliest, regularly killed more than 30% of infected people. When it swept through Native American tribes, it killed 90% of those populations.
In 1769, an English doctor named Edward Jenner developed the first smallpox vaccination by using a needle to introduce small amounts of cowpox into healthy people. Because vaccinations were eventually so effective, the World Health Organization declared smallpox eradicated in 1980.
In recent months, I’ve read several articles about smallpox inoculation, a similar method that preceded vaccination by at least two centuries. During an inoculation, the actual pathogen was introduced into a healthy person. Most people survived and carried an immunity the rest of their life.
One of the earliest inoculations performed in America has been traced to Onesimus, a Black slave from the area that is now Libya. In 1716, he told his owner, a Puritan minister named Cotton Mather, about a technique commonly used in his African village to protect against smallpox.
Onesimus showed Mather a scar that developed where a cut had been made and pus from the sores of an infected person had been inserted. By 1721, Boston’s only doctor was using the technique to inoculate city residents.
Africa wasn’t the only place where smallpox inoculations were performed. Records describe inoculations being done in Constantinople by 1650, Wales as early as 1600, and China by 1549.
Different techniques were used, depending on the area. In some countries, needles were used to introduce the pathogen. In a few regions, the skin was scraped, and pus was rubbed over the scraped area. Another approach was to have a healthy person wear contaminated clothes or to put a contaminated piece of material in the nose of the healthy person. In some regions, dried scabs were ground into a powder that was blown up the nose of a healthy person.
In the 1950s, my sisters and I stood in a line that was several blocks long as we waited to get the new vaccine for polio at the county health department. What vaccinations have been developed in your lifetime and during the lives of your ancestors? Add the information to your family history.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
