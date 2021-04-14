Looking for ways to spur your family's interest in family history? One way is to order decorative pedigree charts, fill in the names of ancestors and gift them to family members. The charts could be rolled up and tied with a decorative ribbon. Family members could then frame their charts to suit their individual tastes.
Pedigree charts are a great way to spur interest because they present a clear overall view of the generations of ancestors. Before searching for the perfect pedigree chart, first determine the number of generations of ancestors that will be on the chart. Will you want a square chart, a rectangular chart, a fan-shaped chart or a circle chart? What size of chart do you want? Do you want the chart to have color? Do you want it to be fanciful in its design?
Through the internet, numerous companies can be found that offer pedigree charts. Some sites provide free charts that can be downloaded and printed. A great place to look for those companies is cyndislist.com. When the site opens, click on pedigree charts. The site then links to many resources that offer free, downloadable, black-and-white charts. The site also links to sites that charge for the posters.
These are a few of the free sites. Ancestry.com has several types. National Genealogical Society has a five-generation chart. National Archives (archives.gov) offers a three-generation chart that has a space that references charts that list other generations. Mid-Continent Public Library at Independence provides a six-generation chart.
Most of the sites that sell pedigree posters note that they are printed on high quality parchment paper and arrive rolled. Some companies sell black-and-white posters that the purchaser fills out. Other companies will print the names. A person sends a family history file to the company, which then converts it to a program that it can use to print a completed pedigree poster.
Amazon.com lists several companies that sell fanciful posters. The following are but a few of the choices. A brand called Palace Learning offers a decorative, black-and-white, six-generation poster that has vines climbing columns and a tree. The poster is 18 by 24 inches. Another brand of poster is by TreeSeek. The pedigree chart is black-and-white, fan-shaped and holds eight generations. It is 33 by 22.5 inches, which is the perfect size for a 2-by-3-foot frame. TreeSeek also sells a fan-shaped pedigree chart that has sections that are in different colors. On Pinterest, I found numerous, fanciful, especially ornate pedigree posters that are in color.
