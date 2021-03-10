Many years ago, my cousin Maxine Linebarger gifted me with two amazing collections of photograph-mounted cards from the 1800s. The sets contain images of several Haddock and Carlin cousins and a few of my ancestors. She inherited one set from her parents, Maude and Herschel Carlin, and she bought the second collection at the estate sale of Ernest Carlin, a bachelor cousin who owned a farm near Reeds, Missouri.
Few of the cards had names on them. Through the years, I have identified some people and estimated the time period of their images by comparing them with photographs that other cousins inherited.
Most of the cards are from the late 1800s, when that type of photograph was popular. Although photographs were developed in the 1850s, few were taken in our country before the 1860s. As the popularity of photograph-mounted cards increased, people exchanged the cards, mailed them to each other, displayed them in their parlors and stored them in albums.
Early photograph cards were not action ones. Because their processing required a few minutes, the people who were being photographed had to maintain the same position during that time. Another problem was that the equipment was awkward to haul from one area to another because heavy tripods and large, heavy camera boxes were used. Consequently, most photographs in the late 1800s were of dead individuals or people who were standing or sitting. (No wonder that they always have that severe look on their faces.)
The early cards vary in size as well as in the type of cardboard stock that was used and the type of borders that were added. They also varied in thickness. Early ones were thinner than later ones. From 1866-1880, the border lines (which could be single or double) were mostly red or gold. Between 1884-1885, some had wide gold borders. Between 1885-1892, some had gold, beveled edges. Initially, most had square corners, but by the 1870s, rounded corners were popular. By the 1880s, scalloped edges were in vogue.
Stereograph cards contained two identical photographs printed next to each other. When a person viewed the card through a device called a stereoscope, a three-dimensional illusion could be enjoyed.
Carte-de-viste was another type of photograph-mounted card. Cartes, which were 2 1/2 inches by 4 inches, were popular in the 1860s. Cabinet cards, which were 4 1/4 inches by 6 1/2 inches, became popular in the 1870s-1890s. By 1880-1890, cabinet cards were often a different color on the back, and they had a matte front with a glossy back. If the card was mailed, a tax stamp on the back might be useful in dating the card.
The popularity of photograph-mounted cards waned with Kodak’s production of Brownie cameras, which could be used by families in their homes.
Do you have photograph cards? How did you obtain them? How was the person related to you? Have you identified the people in the cards? Have you recorded this type of information and shared it with relatives? Have you shared the photographs?
