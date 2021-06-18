If any of your ancestors were early settlers in the Missouri Ozarks, you will enjoy a fascinating book written and illustrated by Lennis Leonard Broadfoot. The author, whose ancestors included Cherokees, was born in 1891 at his family’s log cabin at Eminence near the Current River. Because of his love of art and traveling, he spent several years perfecting his artistic talent as he lived in the Western states. After he returned to the Ozarks in the 1930s, he often visited pioneer families of the hills. During his visits, he drew their portraits with charcoal, and he recorded the stories they told as they posed for him. He placed the short stories next to the portraits in his book “Pioneers of the Ozarks.”
Although readers will glean some genealogical information from the book, his details about the lives of early settlers are the greatest treasures. Broadfoot included stories of wives who discussed their life and their skills such as gardening, carding and spinning wool, making soap, butchering animals, knitting, basket making, canning and quilt making.
He also recorded the stories of men as they described everyday activities, such as hunting and fishing, making sorghum, timber work, working with horses and mules, dog training, putting up hay and chair making. In addition, Broadfoot included their stories about forms of entertainment, such as square dances. Most importantly, the author recorded the native dialect in which the stories were told. He also accomplished something that most authors of his time period failed to do. His stories show how the people felt about their work and their daily life. Through the stories, his book provides a window into the values of early hill families. Some examples are close family ties, independence and the great pride that families took with their skills and putting in a hard day’s work.
Broadfoot’s book was first published in 1944 by Caxton Printers at Calwell, Indiana, and has since been reprinted several times. Most local, college and university libraries in Missouri have a copy. If your local library doesn’t have a copy, ask a member of the staff to order the book through the interlibrary loan system. For a small fee for the loan, you can obtain a copy and enjoy it for several days.
In 2005, the author’s son, Dane Broadfoot, donated the collection of his father’s portraits to the J.P. Harlin Memorial Museum, at 405 Worcester Avenue in West Plains. This year, the museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It is also open by private appointment. Contact the museum at 417-256-7801 or by emailing info@harlinmuseum.com. Also check the website at harlinmuseum.com.
As you write your family history, ask loved ones about their childhoods. Also ask about stories they were told of your ancestors and their daily life. As you record the stories, include details that reflect the values that your pioneer ancestors cherished, as well as the values that your family cherishes today. That type of information will be much appreciated by all who read your family history.
