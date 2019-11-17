When researching family history, we love to discover ancestors who owned large properties and businesses or who were famous. Instead, we sometimes discover ancestors who were among the poorest.
What was your ancestor to do if the family died from an epidemic and he or she couldn’t find a job? What was a person to do if he or she was mentally or physically disabled and had no family? People in dire situations went to live with others, or they went to an almshouse, sometimes called a county farm, poor farm, working house, asylum or pauper house.
In the 1700s-1800s, some states published the names of the needy and held a yearly auction in which paupers were bound to the lowest bidders, who would use them for labor. Sometimes, counties advertised for sealed bids for their care. Overseers, such as town trustees, recorded the indentures at the courthouse.
By 1904, poor relief laws in Missouri required each county court to oversee the care of those in need. County commissioners were required to erect a poor house, appoint a superintendent to manage it and to make rules for its management. That year the state had more than 90 poor houses.
County commissioners levied a property tax to support the poor farm, and they advertised for a superintendent. Anyone wanting the position was to submit bids that stated the amount per resident that operation of the poor farm would cost — if the applicant was in charge. The new superintendent was the person who submitted the lowest bid.
To reduce costs, poor farms were expected to be mostly self-sufficient. Several acres were bought to go with each facility. The farms had swine for meat, poultry for eggs, horses and mules for labor, and cattle for milk and cheese. They also had large gardens and apple orchards, as well as hay fields for livestock.
Because two-thirds of residents were unable to work because of mental and physical handicaps and most of those who could work were only capable of light work, other help was needed. Counties often enlisted labor provided by prisoners at the local jail.
Because of the cost issue, residents at some poor houses were poorly fed and clothed and lived in filthy conditions. The major cause of death was tuberculosis. When deaths occurred at poor houses, burial was often in a cemetery on the grounds.
According to the 1910 Census of Paupers in Almshouses, about two-thirds of residents were men, and one-third were women. A third were younger than 55, a third between 55-69, and a third older than 70. Most people stayed less than a year. Those who left had found work or were discharged to family or friends. Women were more likely to be discharged to live with others.
Next week, my column will be about resources for poor records.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.