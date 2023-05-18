Before Memorial Day, check websites to learn about the graves of ancestors and relatives who are buried locally. Also learn about the cemeteries where they are buried.
Prepare a map of the cemeteries, and make a list of relatives and ancestors who are buried at each. Note the type of stone on each grave and the location of each grave.
Are there other names by which the cemeteries are known? For example, my great-grandfather Hermann Chancel is buried at Prosperity Cemetery. Some sources call it the Rocky Comfort Cemetery or the Prosperity Southern Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Union Cemetery (where most of family is buried) in McDonald County is another example. Some sources list it as Owsley Union Cemetery.
While most sources list the location as Stella, Missouri, others list it at Rocky Comfort, Pineville or Longview. Actually, it is at none of those sites: It is located on the south side of Highway 76, 1 mile west of the intersection with state Highway E.
Before your trip to a cemetery, learn its layout, make a copy and take that copy with you during the visit. Contact relatives to learn if they have visited the site. Ask for their advice on finding family plots.
Do they know the name of the cemetery caretaker or the names of people on the cemetery board? Do they have their contact information? What are the hours of the cemetery? When was the cemetery started? Are all graves identified, or are there some that are not?
The free web site www.findagrave.com has photos and information about thousands of cemeteries and millions of graves. Because volunteers submit the photos and details about each cemetery, some secluded cemeteries are not included, and photos of some graves have not been submitted. If the site has a photo of your ancestor’s gravestone and those of relatives, print copies and take the copies with you during your cemetery visit.
While at the cemetery, visit with the caretaker and members of the cemetery board and ask about their records. Ask the names of mortuaries that are often used for funerals at the cemetery. Also ask the names of local historians, museums and historical societies.
In the weeks following Memorial Day, contact those people and places and ask about records pertaining to your family.
Do you want to contact other relatives who visit the graves of your ancestors and relatives? Rather than spending three days at the cemetery, leave a weather-proof envelope that contains index cards with your contact information and your relationship to the ancestor or relative who is buried at that site.
Use twine to attach the envelope to the gravestone, vase, flowers or shepherd’s hook at the site. Plan to leave the envelope a day or so before the holiday. It will need to be removed as soon as possible after the holiday.
