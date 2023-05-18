Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain likely. High near 70F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.