When researching your family history, do not narrow your search to only a male or female member of the family. With that approach, you might overlook helpful documents.
Make a list of known brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles. As you research a specific person, always watch for the other names. Each of those people could be listed on a document that contains details about your ancestor or has clues for further research.
Probate records are the ideal documents to check because they were created when an ancestor or his or her relative died, and they were created by people who were present during that time period and were involved with the estate. A probate file is thus a primary source of information, which means it contains records that are usually reliable.
Records in a probate file are kept in a packet. Sometimes, the records are bound, and sometimes they are loose papers that are tied together with twine. Each probate file is assigned a number.
Probate files are usually found at the courthouse in the county or parish where a person died. Sometimes a county’s oldest records are stored at a record center or elsewhere.
Before traveling to a courthouse, first call the county probate office and ask where older records are kept. Because the deceased possibly owned parcels of land in different counties, always check for probate files in adjacent counties.
Probate files are especially interesting and helpful when the estate was not settled for several years. That situation sometimes occurred when some of the heirs were children and did not inherit their share until they were a specific age.
Another example occurred in the Indian Territory after the Dawes Act of 1887. Native Americans who were assigned land as a result of that act could not sell their land for several years.
A probate file can thus shed light on the family over a period of months or years. Types of details that can be often be learned are the date the person died, name of spouse, names of children living and deceased, places where each lived, names of grandchildren, number and size of tracts, legal description of tracts, description of buildings on the tracts, items inherited by heirs, married names of children, and promissory notes that list borrowers, amount owed and interest charged.
Details about the estate sale are also include in a probate file. Estate details include a list of items sold at the estate sale, names of people — often relatives — who bought items at the sale, types of machinery used on the farm or business, types of furniture and miscellaneous items in the home, crops grown on the land, and the types and number of livestock. If the person owned slaves, the file will list their names and ages.
