Do you have Quaker ancestors? Family history researchers are fortunate that Quakers kept records of their meetings, such as the indulged (smallest), preparative, monthly (MM), quarterly and yearly (largest). Records were also kept of worship meetings and separate meetings that were held by women and men.
When a Quaker moved, the person’s membership was transferred to the MM in the new area. In taking that step, the person requested a certificate from the previous MM and gave that certificate to the new MM. The new location was listed in the records of the old MM, and the old location was listed in the records of the new MM. Quaker records thus provide links between areas where a person lived and the years the person moved. In addition, the records list the date of marriages, names of parents, names of witnesses and the place where each occurred. They also include details about deaths.
In addition, Quaker records include information about disownments. Some reasons were marriage contrary to church rules, immoral behavior, deviation from plainness, nonattendance, joining another denomination and disunity with doctrine. After an offense was reported, a committee was formed, and the offender was interviewed. If a person confessed to the offense and expressed an intent to change, he was usually allowed back as a member.
The best source for Quaker records is the “Encyclopedia of American Quaker Genealogy.” The six-volume set was published by an extraordinary man named William Wade Hinshaw, who had degrees in civil engineering, music and law. He also sang opera. In 1936, when he was 71 years old, he began compiling the volumes, and he continued to do so until his death in 1947. His work was continued by others. Volume 7 was published several years later.
Volume 1 has records from North Carolina, Volume 2 has records from the Philadelphia area, Volume 3 includes records from New York City and Long Island, Volumes 4 and 5 are records from Ohio, Volume 6 has Virginia records, and Volume 7 has records of Indiana and other areas. At the front of each volume, Wade gave credit to the many people who helped, and he stated that he was merely a supervisor.
To help researchers, at the front of each volume he listed the common abbreviations used in Quaker records. An index was added for for each volume.
Because the six volumes are out of copyright, they are available free of charge at some online sites. I have used digital records of the six volumes for free at the website of HathiTrust Digital Library. Another great site to check is Ancestry.com, which libraries often subscribe to it and make available free of charge to visitors at the library. Ancestry.com also has digitized copies of original records from the Quaker colleges of Earlham, Haverford, Swathmore and Guilford, as well as the National Archives in England.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.