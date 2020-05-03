How do you spend your time during this trying pandemic? Some people play board games, knit, do puzzles, try new recipes, sew masks, volunteer at food pantries, do online genealogy research, walk, bike, go fishing or work in their yards and gardens.
One of my favorite activities lately is reading old newspapers that are online at chroniclingamerica.loc.gov. The site gives free access to digitized, historic newspapers.
Reading old newspapers is like sitting down with a good book. Articles describe activities at churches, farms, schools and businesses, as well as activities at the sheriff’s office and courthouse. The old issues also have details of crimes, births, engagements, marriages and deaths.
Before going to the website, decide which ancestor or set of ancestors you want to research. In addition, determine the area where they lived during the time period you plan to research. Was there a name for their rural community, or did they live in a town?
Compile a list of children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts and cousins who may have lived in the area.
Find an online map of the area during that time period. What towns and counties were nearby? What major towns were in the area? Compile a list of the towns, communities and counties.
Compile a list of cemeteries where family members were buried, churches they attended, schools they attended and businesses where they worked.
Your lists of family members, communities, towns, churches, schools, businesses and cemeteries are keywords you will use as you search the historic newspapers.
Armed with your lists, go to the Chronicling America website. Look through the list of digitized newspapers in the state where your ancestor lived. Jot down the names of newspapers published in or near the area where your ancestor lived. Also jot down the names of newspapers published in nearby large towns. Which were published during the time period your ancestor lived in the area?
Select one of the newspapers and enter a keyword from your lists. It could be a person’s name or name of a church, community, school or cemetery.
If no keywords show up in the newspaper, try another newspaper. You might discover that activities in the area where your ancestor lived at Diamond, for example, were reported in a larger town, such as Neosho.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
