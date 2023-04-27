When compiling family history, include military service in your research.
If your ancestors lived in Missouri, their military records are probably included in the Missouri Digital Heritage database at https://www.sos.mo.gov.mdh. The Missouri Secretary of State maintains the site, which has more than 9 million records.
To learn about military records, scroll down to “Additional Resources” and click on “Missouri Soldiers Records Database.” The site has records of 576,000 Missourians who served in the military from territorial times through World War I.
Click on “Civil War” to learn about ancestors who served during that war. Missourians were divided in loyalty because the state was located between states that did not allow slavery and those that did. Around 109,000 Missourians served on the Union side, and 30,000 served with the Confederacy.
The website has copies of 380,000 service cards of those who served in Missouri during the Civil War. From the cards, the following types of details can often be learned: name, race, residence, place and date of enlistment, place of birth, date of birth, rank, wounds or injuries, dates of service and date of discharge. The records can be searched alphabetically and by unit.
When the next screen opens, enter the ancestor’s name. I usually enter the last name only. That approach allows me to see a list of soldiers with the same last name. Some might be relatives.
When searching for records of my ancestor Bazelith Henry Quick, I entered the name Quick. Among the records listed on the screen, two were for B.H. Quick, and one was for Bazelith Quick.
I learned that he enlisted with Capt. Ellsworth in Co. E of the Missouri Home Guards on June 20, 1861, and the unit disbanded on October 5, 1861. He was a corporal in the 28th Regiment, Company D of the Missouri Militia.
He enrolled on August 13 at Medora and was ordered into service on September 27 at Linn by Lt. Col. Williams. He was relieved from service on September 27 by Lt. Col. A. Miller. He was also enlisted on August 4, 1862, by Lt. J. Burnett at Medora and was relieved from duty on November 7, 1864.
The Missouri Home Guards were units created in 1861 and armed by the Union Army. They were expected to stay home and protect their neighborhoods. They were not paid unless activated. Around 15,000 men served in the units.
When the Missouri Home Guard units disbanded, the men often joined the Union Army. When researching a Union sympathizer in Kansas City, Kansas, this week, I noticed that he was listed in a similar Union unit called the Kansas City Reserve Corps. You might discover other names for Union home units.
What does it mean if your ancestor was in the Missouri State Guards? Those units were organized in 1861 and supported the Confederacy. The Missouri State Guards fought in several battles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.