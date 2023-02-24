This year, plan to attend genealogical workshops and conferences. Most can also be enjoyed through Zoom.
Southwest Missouri is fortunate that the Ozarks Genealogical Society at Springfield offers many events. Information about the society and its programs are online at www.ozarksgs.org. Two other sites holding programs are the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Midwest Genealogy Center.
On March 6, Patty Hobbs will present a program at 7 p.m. at the Ozarks Genealogical Society library at 534 Catalpa St. in Springfield. Her program will be about using maps in research.
The March 15 meeting will be at 10 a.m. at The Library Center at 4653 S. Campbell Ave. in Springfield. Jacobs Eubanks, of the St. Louis County Library, will present a Zoom program about researching women indirectly by studying their relatives, friends and neighbors.
On Saturday, April 1, the Ozarks Genealogical Society is holding a book sale of genealogy-related items. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the society’s library.
At 7 p.m. April 3, Cay Sergent, president of the Polk County Genealogical Society, will present a program at the society’s library. She will discuss research in Polk County.
The April 19 program is about DNA research. Peggy Judy will present that program at 10 a.m. at The Library Center.
Patti Hobbs presents a program about online genealogy databases at 10 a.m. May 17 at The Library Center. On June 21, Dr. Lana Kealey will present a program about the use of DNA and the need for documentation in research. Her program will be at 10 a.m. at The Library Center.
The July 19 program will be about the Federal Road that provided a route across the Creek Nation, now Georgia and Alabama. Related topics will be territorial papers, land plats and first-person narratives. The program will be at The Library Center at 10 a.m.
On Aug. 16, Lori Thornton’s program is about writing the family history by examining older research for errors and making corrections.
The State Historical Society of Missouri will hold its 50th annual Family History Conference from 9:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 14 at Maryland Heights Community Center at 2300 McKelvey Road in Maryland Heights.
Amy Waters will present “The State Historical Society of Missouri: Who, What, When, Where?” She gives an overview of the State Historical Society of Missouri research centers, their collections and how the materials can be accessed. The conference is also available by Zoom.
To learn more about the conference and the many programs offered by the society, check shsmo.org. As a side note, former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt was recently elected president of the society.
On Saturday, March 25, the Midwest Genealogy Center at 3440 S. Lee’s Summit in Independence will have a spring seminar called “Folklore of the Family.” The center’s program will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The seminar will feature Gena Philbert-Ortega. To learn about the event, check https://www.mymcpl.org.
