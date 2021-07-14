Some of my favorite memories of genealogy research occurred during trips to areas where ancestors lived. Those memories include: Finding an ancestor’s Puritan-style headstone in Connecticut, finding an ancestor’s grave on top of a Tennessee mountain, opening a Bible brought by ancestors from the Netherlands in the 1600s, walking along a Philadelphia cobblestone street that my ancestors also walked along in the 1600s, holding a purse knitted by a Mennonite ancestor in the 1700s, holding a meditation book used by an ancestor in the Appalachian Mountains around 1700, and driving across a covered bridge built by a New York ancestor. Although the internet is an amazing resource, it cannot provide those types of vivid memories.
Hopefully, as more people become vaccinated, this pandemic will decrease to the point that travel will once again be possible and enjoyable. Meanwhile, we can plan future trips. Through careful planning, expenses can be minimized, more information can be gathered, and a marvelous adventure will be assured.
The first step is to compile details that are already known about the ancestors who lived in an area you plan to visit. What are their complete names? What were the names of their children and grandchildren? What other relatives lived in the area? What was their religion? What were their occupations? Did they serve in the military? Include data on births, deaths and marriages.
What is the name of the community or town where the ancestors lived? Has the name changed since the time that ancestors lived there? In what county was the site located at that time? Have county boundaries changed? What large towns are located nearby? What newspapers were published in those towns? In what years were they published? Have the newspapers been digitized and placed online?
Develop a database of libraries, museums, courthouses, churches, universities and pertinent cemeteries in the area. Include the address, website, email address, and phone number of each. Also include details about parking and the hours when each is open. Add the names of local history “experts” and list the schedule when each expert can be contacted. Check the internet for a current map of the area that includes cemeteries, roads and waterways. Contact the courthouse in the county where the ancestors lived. Purchase a map that has legal descriptions of land in the county. On the map, mark the sites you plan to visit. Next, plan the route you will take when in the area.
Ask the courthouse staff if they have records for the years in which your ancestors lived there. Some courthouse records were destroyed during the Civil War or have since been destroyed by fires, floods and mold. Have any of the older records been transferred to a county record center? If so, where is it located, where are the parking areas, what are the hours of operation, phone number and e-mail address? Ask about the cost of copies. Ask whether the courthouse will be closed for construction or events on certain dates.
