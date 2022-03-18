As you research your family history, take time to watch genealogy programs on television. The programs will inspire you as well as provide ideas for research.
An example of that type of program is “Roots Less Traveled” hosted by Faruq Tauheed. During the half-hour program, the host guides two family members as they embark on a quest to investigate an old family tale and learn about their family history.
The program, which is aired on Saturday morning on NBC, began in 2020. Past programs are available free of charge at the NBC website. As you follow the family members and learn about their quest, you will also learn about the history of our country and the world. The types of places that the families explore are the same types of places that each of us explore during our genealogy quest.
Does your family have a tale of an ancestor who fought during the Civil War at Pea Ridge, Arkansas; Wilsons Creek, Missouri; Carthage, Missouri; or Prairie Grove, Arkansas? Visit that national battlefield and walk along a park road that your ancestor traveled. Read books about the battle and study maps of the battlefield. How many people were injured or killed, what type of medical treatment was available for injuries, was there a building that served as a hospital for injured soldiers, and what are the cemeteries where the soldiers were buried? Order a copy of your ancestor’s military record. In what unit did your ancestor serve? Was he a Confederate or Union soldier?
Is there a family tale that an ancestor died during an epidemic? Travel to the area where the person lived, visit the ancestor’s grave, and check to see if the person had a death certificate. Learn the names of newspapers that were published in the area at the time of your ancestor’s death, learn whether the old issues have been digitized, and read issues that were published about the time of your ancestor’s death. Check court records, especially land records and probate records that might have details about the person, his or her family, the estate and perhaps the circumstances of the death.
Another way to learn about the epidemic and your ancestor is to visit libraries in that area and read books about the history of the county and community where the ancestor lived. If the library subscribes to www.ancestry.com or www.familysearch.org, go to those websites and learn what details they have on the epidemic, your family line and your ancestor. Do an online search to see if any distant cousins still reside in the area. Contact them, for they could know family history details that weren’t passed down your line. The cousin might be a genealogist or know a family member who has ferreted out the brick walls of research on the ancestor.
