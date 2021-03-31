Have you watched the television series "Roots Less Traveled?" The half-hour series, which is hosted by Faruq Tauheed, is aired on Saturdays on NBC. The series started in April 2020. This year’s season, which is sponsored by Ancestry.com, began in February.
Each week, two family members embark on a journey to investigate tales that have been passed down in their family. As a new pair of relatives solves a mystery each week, other family history details are learned.
If you missed earlier episodes, they can be enjoyed at NBC.com. In those programs, family members traveled to areas such as New York, Tennessee, Cuba, Mexico, Montana and Massachusetts.
The relatives are fascinating to watch as they experience the excitement that each of us have felt as we investigated our own family history by traveling to a new cemetery, visiting an old home site, looking through church records, searching courthouse files, meeting distant cousins and discovering journals, photographs and letters of ancestors at archives.
We genealogists are always thrilled upon learning family history details that illuminate our own life stories. In many cases, those details can only be learned by taking research trips to areas where ancestors lived.
The unique details are icing on the cake for genealogists. Why has a family worshipped at a specific church for several generations? Why is an ancestor’s name spelled differently from relatives? Why did an ancestor leave another country, and why did the ancestor choose a particular community to settle? In what town or community did the family live in the former country? Why does a family celebrate unusual traditions? If a family has cherished a unique recipe for several generations, what is its origin? If a person’s family line and two or three other family lines in a neighborhood have been particularly close through the generations, did they travel together from another area? What was that area? Why did they leave the old area? In what year did they arrive in the new community? Did they start new schools, churches and businesses? What did they do for a living? Why did several family members die in a short time? Was there an epidemic, a drought, a fire or similar calamity?
Yes, the series reminds me of one of the joys of my life: taking research trips. Until the pandemic is further under control and museums and archives are again open, programs such as "Roots Less Traveled" are a fun way to reminisce.
