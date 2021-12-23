As loved ones visit over the holidays, discuss their favorite family traditions. Where did the events occur? Who was there? What happened? What feelings are evoked each time they recall the tradition?
One of my favorite traditions was the cutting of our Christmas tree. Each fall as my sisters and our parents gathered walnuts from our farm to sell, we girls scanned the hills in search of the perfect cedar tree. A few days before Christmas, we girls dressed in several layers of clothes, donned heavy boots and headed to the woods with a rope, handsaw and a pair of leather gloves. After cutting the tree, we tied the rope around the trunk and took turns pulling the tree to the house. We set the base of the tree in a bucket of water and wedged rocks in the bucket to hold the tree erect. We then placed a white sheet around the bucket. Next, we decorated the tree with tinsel icicles and strings of popcorn and lights. I remember the excitement of our trip, the sting of cold on my face, the flocks of juncos that flew up from the brush piles as we walked along the hills and hollows, the taste of hot cocoa that Mother made for us to drink as we decorated the tree, and the pride I felt as we added ornaments.
Have family members bring their favorite photographs and look through your pictures. What people are in each picture? Where was it taken? Who took it? What happened? If your family didn’t gather this year or has already gathered, scan your photographs and documents and email them to loved ones, along with information about each. Consider putting everything on thumb or flash drives and mailing those to loved ones.
I especially treasure a photograph of our extended family sharing a meal at the creek. We usually gathered at a site along Sugar Creek at Powell or not far from there. The creek and beaches were pristine, and the water was cool, clear and sparkling. Such fun with siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ask each family member to jot down a favorite family recipe. What memories does it bring forth? My favorite recipe is of my mother’s chocolate pie. When my sisters and I arrived home from school, we were met with the pie’s aroma. When we went to the kitchen, however, it was nowhere to be seen. My mother loved to tease us by hiding it. We then searched the nooks and crannies of the house. The recipe evokes sweet memories of my mother’s thoughtfulness, love and spark of whimsy.
Such memories bind family members and create interest in family history. By sparking memories, you are also instilling interest in the family history research that you spent hundreds of hours compiling. Don’t forget to make copies and share them with family while you are in good health and can answer questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.