People in dire financial situations have always been part of our nation. As early as 1642, the Plymouth Colony had a tax to help the poor. By the 1700s, many counties and townships had pauper taxes that paid for programs to help the poor. Some funds were used by county commissioners to hire overseers of the poor. Overseers were responsible for having poor children bound out to families, and for arranging a yearly auction when people submitted sealed bids for poor people to do labor in exchange for food and lodging. By the 1800s, many counties built homes for the poor or paid others to take poor people into their homes.
While searching for records of the poor, look for these terms: county asylums, county homes, county farms, county almshouses, county infirmary or paupers. Other terms to look for are indoor relief, outdoor relief and indenture.
Tax funds for indoor relief were used to pay for food, school supplies, clothes and fuel for poor people who were able to live in a private home or apartment.
Outdoor relief funds were used to build and maintain a large facility where poor people lived. Those funds paid the salary of the superintendent of the facility and also paid for food and clothing for people at the home, fuel to heat the facility and for burial of those who died.
A good place to start your search for pauper records is the county courthouse or county record center. Check files of the county recorder because the recorder often kept records of children who were bound out and others who were indentured for labor. Because the county auditor kept records of commissioner meetings, check auditor records for payments made to various people and businesses.
Names of paupers and those who bid on their labor were published in the newspaper. To find those records, check chroniclingamerica.com for old issues. Also, check newspapers.com. Newspapers also published names of people at county homes, as well as inspection reports of the homes.
About 1 in 7 residents died at county homes. The cemetery where they were buried was nearby. To learn about pauper cemeteries, check resources at the county historical society, county museum and state archives for records.
Stop at a longtime mortuary to see if the owner is familiar with the cemetery and its records. Also, ask at the local library, museum and genealogy society for the names and contact details for county “historians.” Check findagrave.com and Missourigravestones.org,
While at libraries, check the local history section for books and files that might be helpful. County history books, such as the Goodspeed books, often have details about poor farms. Go to books.google.com to search for free copies of old county history books.
Include the following sites in your search for information about poor houses: www.usgenweb.org, www.familysearch.org, www.archive.org, rootsweb.com, and ancestry.com.
Comments or suggestions: Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
