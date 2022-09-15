Have you included the Crowder College archives in your search of family history? In 1941, the land where the college is situated was part of 42,786.41 acres bought by the government to form Camp Crowder. Thousands of farms in Newton and McDonald counties were purchased. Over 47,000 soldiers were housed there.
Among the types of training at the camp were military communications, medical corps, band training, ground force training and the Army’s pigeon program. The camp had a field house, bakery, laundry, hospital, motor repair shops, three dental clinics, 15 infirmaries, six movie theaters, three beauty shops and an American Red Cross office. It also had 16 chapels where chaplains held Protestant, Jewish, Catholic and Christian Science services. The camp employed many local people.
A POW camp was also on the grounds. Most of the 2,000 prisoners were from Italy and Germany. They were so well treated by the soldiers and local people that many had fond memories of their time at the camp. Former POWs often returned after the war with their families to visit the area.
The government sold 29,407.63 acres of the camp back to the public after the war. The Missouri National Guard retained 4,358.09 acres as a training area. Some land was transferred to the Air Force to test rocket engines. Teledyne Industries and Sabreiliner Corporation tested engines there. Crowder College was formed on some of the land in 1963. Perhaps your ancestors or their relatives were among the people who moved as a result of the camp construction, bought camp land after the war, trained at the camp, worked at the camp, worked at the engine-testing sites, attended Crowder College or worked at the college.
Check the “Camp Crowder Collection” in the Missouri Digital Collection at the Secretary of State website. The Longwell Museum at Crowder College also has much information about the camp, the area, and local families. Among the thousands of items are a 233 Signal Operations Company scrapbook, a card file on several World War II soldiers and a camp telephone book.
Some books about Camp Crowder are “Once A Soldier,” by Blaine L. Clegg; “Divided We Stand,” by Joseph Harding; “Patton’s GI Photographers,” by Ralph Butterfield; and “Camp Crowder (Images of America)” by Jeremy P. Amick and Charles Machon. Another resource is “Miss Venta’s WWII Scrapbook of Seneca, Missouri,” which has newspaper articles about local soldiers.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is closed on holidays. For more information, contact Joshua Novak at 417-455-5470 or email JoshuaNovak@Crowder.edu.
