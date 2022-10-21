When delving into their family history, researchers soon learn that the secret to breaking the barriers of research is to study the history of the area where an ancestor lived. By answering the following types of questions, clues to earlier generations often emerge: Why did the ancestors leave an area where their family had lived for generations? What type of traumatic events occurred in that area? Some examples would be epidemics, wars, revolutions or droughts. Why did they work at particular jobs? Why did they give unusual names to their children? If they bought land, how could they afford to do so? Why do their names disappear from records after a specific year? What church did they attend?
This week, I watched a fascinating new television series on PBS that answers many questions that will be helpful to Americans researching their Black ancestry. The series hosted by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. is called “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine.” Through videos, photographs, documents and interviews, the host presents details of the joys, tribulations and tragedies of people who lived through different chapters of Black history in our country.
The third episode, which aired Tuesday evening, emphasized Jim Crow laws enacted after the Civil War. Those laws legalized racial segregation by setting boundaries where Black people could work, play and attend school. Those who broke the boundaries were terrorized by the Ku Klux Klan, lynchings and other types of murders.
A guide that aided Black families immensely was “The Green Book.” That guide, which was published annually, gave families the freedom to move in Jim Crow America. The book listed churches, beaches, motels, restrooms, bus stations, gas stations, grocery stores, hairdressers, liquor stores, clothing stores, hardware stores, doctors, dentists, hospitals, nightclubs and other resources where they could safely go.
Inequality in pay was another aspect of Jim Crow. Black neighborhoods often had rent parties that helped them survive. Rent parties were held by tenants who hired a band or musician. A fee was charged for people who came. That money helped pay the tenants’ rent. Many famous jazz players entertained at the parties. Policy bankers were another source of money. They were an early type of lottery in which the runners were able to earn some money.
Three events helped end Jim Crow. One was Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 Supreme Court case that outlawed segregation of schools. Another event was World War II. After the war, the returning Black soldiers were determined that all citizens regardless of skin color must have equality and dignity in our country. A third factor was the GI Bill that helped soldiers of all races attend college. Economic boycotts, marches and the formation of labor organizations also helped bring change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.