When researching your family history, the key is to start with yourself by compiling documents about your life. Next, do the same with your parents. Continue researching back through your ancestry one generation at a time.
When you learn that an elusive ancestor lived in a specific region, research that area. Learn about its history.
That type of research is done by studying old documents, maps, journals, books, newspapers, and city and county directories as well as city and county histories. When those types of resources are found, the next step is to look through the indices for the surnames of your ancestors and their related families.
Also search for information about the churches in the area. For example, if your ancestor was a Methodist, there may be books about the early Methodist churches in that region, along with details about early members. The site might have a book that has Methodist church minutes. Those types of records provide dates of births, marriages, deaths and divorces.
In addition, church records often list the date that families moved to an area and became members and dates when families moved from an area and transferred their membership.
A free website that will be useful in breaking through the brick walls of family research is Archive.gov. The nonprofit library has millions of digitized historical books that will be helpful in learning about people, places and events.
The site notes that it has more than 700,000 digitized items from Canada, more than 700,000 items from European libraries, 117,000 items from Allen County Library, 94,000 from Boston Library and more than 76,000 from Cornell University, as well as hundreds of thousands of digitized books from other institutions.
Keywords can be entered at the website. Those keywords could be the name of a county, city, community, waterway, business, church, surname, dam or similar term. The site then lists resources that are about that topic.
The next step is to click on a resource and download the digitized copy. Check the table of contents and index of books to learn the types of information in the resource.
When I entered McDonald County as a key word, one of the resources listed was “Illustrated History of McDonald County,” written by J.A. Sturges in 1850. Another resource was “Index to Biographies for McDonald County,” written by Elizabeth Prather Ellsberry in 1923. Her book is a guide to biographies in the 1888 Goodspeed “History of Newton, Lawrence, Barry and McDonald Counties.”
An unusual book among the list was “The Exploration of Jacobs Cavern.” There were several other resources, too. Some were circuit court cases.
