The types of materials used in family history research are as varied as the types of places where they are found. The State Historical Society of Missouri is an extraordinary source. The headquarters is located at 605 Elm St. at Columbia with branch research centers at Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, St. Louis, Rolla and Springfield.
The society’s website is shsmo.org. According to the website, the group has 165,000 items. Among those items are 4,800 oral history interviews, 56,000 rolls of newspapers, 9,000 manuscript collections and 8,000 maps. Many of the items have been digitized and are available for free at the website.
Manuscript collections can be searched by browsing the websites for each of the branch research centers. If your ancestors lived in the Kansas City area, the link for that center is the ideal place to search. If your ancestors lived in Southwest Missouri, the Springfield website will be helpful. The Cape Girardeau site will be useful for learning about ancestors who lived in Southeast Missouri, the Rolla site will be helpful for the central area of the state, and the St. Louis site will be useful for researching ancestors in Northeast Missouri.
Manuscripts can also be browsed by subject. Examples of manuscripts that have personal reflections about the lives of ancestors and the areas where they lived are: letters, journals, autobiographies, reminiscences and interviews. Although those types of resources might not relate directly to your ancestors, the information in them could be useful. For example, some letters describe trips to Oregon, life during the Civil War, life on a pioneer farm, early medicine, early modes of travel, life on a river town and similar experiences.
Manuscripts about neighbors, friends or relatives of your ancestors could have details about them. A few of the other types of resources are photographs, scrapbooks of newspapers clippings, estate papers, biographies, affidavits, deeds and business papers.
Although the documents are rich in details that add to a family history and provide clues for further research, much time is needed to search through them. The time is worth the effort since those details bring life to a family history.
To learn more about the State Historical Society of Missouri center, the branches and resources, go to https://shsmo.org. To contact the center, call 800-747-6366. The society is also on Facebook.
