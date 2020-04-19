Do you have lots of free time during this pandemic isolation? If so, use the time to organize and expand your genealogy research, widen your knowledge of techniques and become familiar with new resources. This is also a time to share your research with others.
Are your photographs organized? Have the people and events in them been identified? Have the approximate date and location been determined for each? Have you scanned your collection and shared it with others? Have you downloaded photographs from your phone onto your computer or a cloud storage website?
Check each room in your home for family heirlooms. Write a sheet about each. Why is it special to you? How did you acquire it? What is the monetary value? Does it need to be preserved under special conditions? In which of your rooms are the heirlooms located? To whom do you want to give each treasured item? Have you contacted the people to whom you want to give the heirlooms? Where will you keep the file of heirloom sheets? Let your family know the location.
Have you made copies of your genealogy research and shared it with others? If not, use this time to tackle that project. Let your family know if you keep copies in a file cabinet or on a computer. What is the computer password? How are family files and photographs organized in your computer?
Have you recorded details about the areas in the old country where immigrant ancestors lived, the names of their parents and relatives, their religion, the customs they observed and their voyages to America? With whom were the ancestors living at the time of death? Those families and their descendants are more likely to have inherited old photographs, letters, recipes, journals and documents. Contact the cousins.
Check the internet for free genealogy webinars and podcasts. One of many sites offering free webinars is familytree webinars.com. Examples of topics are Social Security, General Land Office, computer programs and adoptions.
During this difficult time, we must be kind to one another, show gratitude to those who help us, donate to food banks, wear masks, keep a distance of 6 feet from others and maintain isolation. We can also use this time to organize our lives.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
