Imagine that you visit your local library and you want to browse the section on a specific aspect of genealogy. You first enter the door to the library and find the area where there is a computer. Upon spotting a computer, you enter the genealogy topic in the system. After you learn the call number for the genealogy section, you go to that area. At that point, you peruse the resources on that topic and decide which you prefer.
Around 1996, a lady named Cyndi Howell had the brilliant idea of creating a website that takes genealogists on a research journey similar to a trip to the library. The difference of course is that you have the convenience of taking the journey while wearing a housecoat and drinking coffee at home.
Cyndi’s website provides a categorized and cross-referenced index to over 337,000 genealogy-related sites on the internet. Her free website is called Cyndi’s List and is located at cyndislist.com. Through her site, family history researchers have quick and easy access to resources and knowledge in various languages around the world.
The following list offers a glimpse of the wide variety of pages that can be accessed through her search engine: how to get started, archives that will be useful, books that will be helpful, genealogy societies, historical societies, courthouses, historic sites, museums, cemeteries, gravestone inscriptions, Native American history and research, newspapers, how to clean grave stones, genealogy conferences, DNA tests, Puritans, Separationists, current religious denominations, how to prepare for an interview, questions to ask during an interview, legal terminology, German records, Irish records, and French records. In addition, Cyndi has a section “Browse New Links” that provides access to links that are added daily.
Let’s suppose that you want to learn the meaning of unusual, legal terms in the wills and land records of ancestors. To accomplish your task, you will enter the “library” that Cyndi created, and you will move from one part of her site to another. To enter her library, type cyndislist.com in the browser on your computer. When the site opens, notice a choice called “Categories” on the left side of the screen. Click on that section. When a new screen opens, scroll down to the term “Law and Genealogy.” Click on that choice. When a next screen opens, click on “Law Dictionaries and Legal Terminology.”
Wow! Notice all the websites that offer helpful details. Isn’t Cyndi amazing!
